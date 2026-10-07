/Houthis launch attacks on Aden as Yemeni forces claim battlefield advance | Race To Power

The Houthis fired missiles at Aden International Airport as fighting with Saudi-backed forces intensified across Yemen. Saudi Arabia responded with airstrikes on Sanaa and northern Yemen, while Riyadh said it intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Khamis Mushait and areas north of the Saudi capital. Saudi-backed forces are pushing toward the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait as the conflict threatens to spill further into the Red Sea and Gulf.