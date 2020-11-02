GST collection crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark for first time since February

Nov 02, 2020, 10.40 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for October grossed Rs 1.05 lakh crore, the highest so far in the financial year and 10% higher than collections in the same month last year, which stood at Rs 95,379 crore.
Read in App