Gravitas US Edition: India's path to global leadership

Sep 25, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India's global leadership pitch at the UN. What is India's place in the new world order? What are the challenges to India's rise? Palki Sharma discusses with Suhag A Shukla and Vibhuti Jha.
