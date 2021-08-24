Gravitas: Pakistan: Locals in Gwadar push back against Chinese investments

Aug 24, 2021, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Last week, locals in Pakistan's Gwadar took to the streets and shut down the city. This was followed by a suicide attack that injured a Chinese national. Palki Sharma tells you how the anger against Chinese investments is growing in Pakistan.
