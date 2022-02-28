Gravitas: Operation Ganga to bring Indian students back from Ukraine

Feb 28, 2022, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After reports of Indian students getting assaulted in Ukraine emerged, New Delhi has launched a massive evacuation plan Operation Ganga. It's a multi-nation airlift operation to get Indian students back home. Palki Sharma tells you all about it.
