Gravitas | India & Pakistan: Signs of a thaw?

Apr 19, 2021, 11:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
EAM S. Jaishankar was in UAE this weekend, so was Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. What went down in Abu Dhabi? Are there signs of a thaw between New Delhi & Islamabad? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
Read in App