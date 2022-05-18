Gravitas: Did Elon Musk troll Twitter CEO with a poop emoji?

Published: May 18, 2022, 12:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Elon Musk wants Twitter to prove that less than 5% of its users are bots. The billionaire says he won't proceed with his takeover until evidence is produced. Will Musk walk away from the Twitter deal? Molly Gambhir gets you the details.
Read in App