Gravitas: Chandrayaan 3's Seismic Probe Detects Seismic Event | Know ISRO's Four Big Discoveries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3's lander and rover are currently in slumber mode due to the 14-day lunar night. On this episode of Gravitas, we do a rundown of the four big discoveries made by Prayan rover so far.

