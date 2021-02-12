Gravitas: A 'stunning' video from Capitol riots

Feb 12, 2021, 11.45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A stunning video from the #CapitolRiots insurrection shows Former U.S. Mike Pence & his aides rushing to safety with the 'Nuclear Football'. WION's Palki tells you how America's nuclear codes were in jeopardy.
