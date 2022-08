The Afghanistan Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Zahir Agbar has slammed Afghanistan's Ashraf Ghani and blamed him for "situation in Afghanistan" for which the responsibility is in the "hand of Ghani.". Ghani was the President of the Afghan Republic that collapsed on 15th August 2021 as he fled the country amid Taliban takeover. Speaking to WION's Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Agbar made a major claim that Ghani was responsible for embezzlement.