/FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain captain adds World Cup to trophy cabinet

Rodri had one of football's best comeback stories. Less than two years after tearing his ACL, he won the Golden Ball as Spain's captain, leading them to a 1-0 win over Argentina for their second World Cup title. Spain conceded just one goal in seven games all tournament. Messi took home the Silver Ball, and Mbappé got Bronze. "A player who touches the sky and then plummets to hell is also capable of rising again," Rodri said after the win.