Festive occasion turns sombre after rare mass shooting

At least two people were killed and six others wounded in central Auckland on the 20th of July. The attack by a 24-year-old gunman took place at a construction site barely hours ahead of the opening match of FIFA women's world cup. The attacker, believed to have a history of mental health issues, was shot dead by law enforcement officials. Incidents of gun violence are rare in New Zealand especially after sweeping gun laws were introduced after the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre. Mohammed Saleh brings you this report.