Tennis' big guns have warmed up on clay and are now seeking grand slam glory at the French Open in Paris at the end of the month. World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas remains one of the top contenders to lift the musketeers' cup, having come extremely close in 2021. The Greek star opened up on his run to the final of the Australian Open and his quest to be World No. 1 in an exclusive interaction with Wion Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.