/Exclusive | Shubhanshu Shukla: Spaceflight is of an entirely different magnitude

Published: Oct 08, 2026, 17:06 IST | Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 17:06 IST
Exclusive on WION: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla reflects on his historic journey to the International Space Station and the experience of spaceflight. Shukla opens up about the scale and intensity of travelling beyond Earth, sharing his perspective on what makes spaceflight an experience of an entirely different magnitude. Watch the full exclusive conversation for his insights on space, exploration and India’s human spaceflight journey.