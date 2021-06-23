Exclusive: PV Sindhu looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics | World Champion backs COVID-19 countermeasures

The countdown to the 2020 Olympics is underway with less than a month to go for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games. The organisers and the International Olympic Committee have unveiled a series of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the two-week-long event and a severe breach of restrictions could even lead to expulsion. Many are calling these measures harsh but Indian medal hopeful and reigning Badminton World Champion PV Sindhu has backed the IOC's plans for keeping her and her fellow athletes safe. Sindhu was in conversation with WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.