videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
FOLLOW US ON:
News Letter
SEARCH
Subscribe Now
×
Sign up for our Newsletter
Please enter full name.
Please enter E-mail.
Subscribe Now
Thank you
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
ENTERTAINMENT
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
LIVE TV
World
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
India
Live Tv
Business & Economy
SHOWBIZ
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
Sports
Cricket
IPL 2022
Football
News Letter
EU rejects new deal for return of migrants
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Aug 15, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
The Times says the European Union has rejected attempts by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to get a new deal on returning migrants who arrive in the UK after crossing the Channel in small boats.
trending now
Why India is a major global trade partner | World Business Watch Special
Independence Day 2023: Geopolitics is changing, India becoming voice of global south: PM Modi
How India's demography is paying dividends
India | Kerala seeks to change its name: Kerala vs Keralam, what do people want?
US President’s son Hunter Biden stares at criminal charges for tax evasion
recommended videos
Myanmar: Dozens of people go missing after mine landslide
India's economic diplomacy shines | World Business Watch special
Top 1% of India's population owns 40% of its wealth
Tracing India's stock market trajectory | World Business Watch Special
How India is powering the digital future | World Business Watch special
recommended videos
Myanmar: Dozens of people go missing after mine landslide
India's economic diplomacy shines | World Business Watch special
Top 1% of India's population owns 40% of its wealth
Tracing India's stock market trajectory | World Business Watch Special