Elon Musk tweeted in 2018 that he had secured funding to take his company, tesla, private. The stocks rose but when it was revealed that this was untrue, the stocks of Tesla fell rapidly. Shareholders of tesla argued that this caused billions of dollars in damages and that Musk's tweet constituted of fraud as he misled his shareholders, and tried to squeeze the investors. However, a San Francisco Jury found him not guilty of fraud after a three-week trial.