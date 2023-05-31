Drama in Korean Peninsula: North Korea rocket launch sends emergency alerts in South Korea & Japan

North Korea has launched a rocket shortly after it announced it was planning to send its first satellite into space. However, Tokyo claims it is a ballistic missile. The US condemned North Korea's launch saying that it raises tensions. However, North Korean officials on Wednesday said the launch ended in failure after the rocket's second stage malfunctioned. Pyongyang reported that the new "chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed due to in-stability in the engine and fuel system. It said there was abnormal start of the two stage engine after stage one separation.