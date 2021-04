A rare show of unity brought together a divided Venezuela, as people came together ahead of the beatification of a local doctor known for treating the poor during the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago. Jorge Gregorio Hernandez, born in the Andean state of Trujillo in 1864, was known as the "doctor of the poor" for his care of the needy in Caracas during the Spanish flu pandemic. He died in 1919 after being struck by a car.