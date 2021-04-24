Derek Chauvin Verdict: What does Chauvin's verdict really mean

Apr 24, 2021
Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty for the murder of George Floyd. Twelve jurors found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
