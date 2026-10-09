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Denmark plans law against AI deepfakes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 17:51 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 17:51 IST
Denmark's Culture Minister Zenia Stampe introduced a bill in parliament to ban sharing realistic AI-generated deepfakes of a person's face, body, or voice without their consent.

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