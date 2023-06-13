Companies' 'Net Zero' policies a hogwash? | World Business Watch

Are 'Net Zero' pledges by several companies just a hogwash? A recent report seems to suggest that. A report by experts from four top independent research organisations shows that companies talk about going "green" but have little or no plans to implement them. The net zero stocktake report says that the number of publicly listed corporations aiming for net zero increased from 417 to 929. However, unlike with national targets, the criteria for net-zero efforts at the company level aren't clearly defined.