Colombian appeals court orders release of former president Alvaro Uribe from house arrest

Published: Aug 20, 2025, 20:59 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 20:59 IST
Colombian appeals court orders release of former president Alvaro Uribe from house arrest
A Colombian appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the country’s former president, Álvaro Uribe, must be released from house arrest while he challenges his conviction for bribery and witness tampering.

