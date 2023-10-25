China's Wang Yi to visit Washington amid Middle East tensions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The US will host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for a three-day visit on October 26–28. He would meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken while in town as part of the Biden administration's attempts to keep lines of communication open with Beijing.

