Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced several key initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s healthcare and education sectors. Over the next three years, all district hospitals will be equipped with cancer daycare centers, enhancing access to cancer care across the country. Additionally, 75,000 new undergraduate medical seats will be created over the next five years, addressing the growing demand for medical professionals. Sitharaman also highlighted the establishment of five national centres for skilling, which will bring in global expertise to support the 'Make for India, Make for the World' initiative.