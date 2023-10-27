BSF jawan, 4 civilians injured as Pak troops open fire at 5 Indian posts in Jammu |

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
A Border Security Force jawan and four civilians were injured when Pakistan Rangers opened unprovoked firing at five Indian posts along the International Border (IB) in the Arnia and R S Pura sectors in Jammu Thursday night, a senior official said.

