Bangladesh faces a deepening political and economic crisis. As Sheikh Hasina's possible return fuels political tensions, garment workers are demanding higher wages. Factory closures, violent protests and growing uncertainty threaten an industry worth approximately $38 billion annually. Is political confrontation putting Bangladesh's democracy and economic future at risk? Eric Njoka examines the political standoff, the garment workers' demands and the consequences for millions of livelihoods on WION's The Verdict.