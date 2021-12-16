Bangladesh Liberation day | PM Narendra Modi to pay tribute to bravehearts of Indian armed forces

Dec 16, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh pay tributes to Bangladesh Liberation day. Indian PM Modi and other elders will also be paying tribute to the sacrifices of India’s armed forces during the 1971 war on the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas'.
