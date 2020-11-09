Azerbaijan claims capture of Karabakh's second-largest city Shusha, Armenia denies

Nov 09, 2020, 03.55 PM(IST)
Azeris celebrated on the streets of Baku after President Ilham Aliyev said on Sunday his country`s forces had taken Shusha, the second-largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, but Armenian officials denied the city had been captured.
