Arjun Maini made history at the Norisring race track in Germany when he became the first Indian to claim a podium finish in the DTM series. Maini who is backed by Omega Seiki and J.K.Tyre displayed phenomenal composure as he fended off the challenge from championship leader Liam Lawson to bring his Mercedes GT3 race car home in second place. The result is a testament to Maini’s hard work and perseverance with the result long in the making after misfortune hampered his season early on.