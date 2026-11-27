Reuters reports hackers breached Cloud One, the Air Force's flagship cloud platform, citing three people familiar with the matter. The intrusion was discovered within the past month during upgrade work, and it has already caused disruption across the platform. Among them are the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the ​Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world. This comes after a series of similar breaches. FBI, CIA were also breached. What's America hiding? Who is targeting U.S?