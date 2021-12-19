Afghan crisis, regional connectivity on India's Central Asia Dialogue's agenda

Dec 19, 2021, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The third edition of the Central Asia dialogue is underway in India. On second day of the dialogue, India's EAM S Jaishankar hosted the crucial meet between foreign ministers of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and others.
Read in App