69th National Film Awards 2023: A look at all the winners

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
The Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi hosted the 69th National Film Awards event. Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, and Kriti Sanon were among the Best Actor awardees who received prizes from President Droupadi Murmu.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos