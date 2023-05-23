3.2 % companies don't care about carbon footprints, reveals survey

A survey done by alphabet however suggests that only only 26.2 percent of the companies surveyed are serious about reducing their carbon imprint and 3.2 percent companies think otherwise but the major hurdle in its path is monitoring the CO2 emissions according to the European Fleet emission monitor by alphabet there's a major gap between acknowledgment of sustainability and the actual monitoring and reduction of carbon emissions over 60 of the companies surveyed only acknowledge the importance of sustainability in their Fleet planning but when it comes to actually tracking and reducing emissions they're hitting the brakes only 37 of European companies are actually keeping tabs on their CO2 emissions and 17 of the companies surveyed had absolutely no clue about their CO2 emissions.