1971 war the story of India's victory and Bangladesh's liberation | 50 years of liberation

Dec 16, 2021, 11:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of liberation from Pakistan and to commemorate the anniversary Indian president Ramnath Kovind is in Dhaka. Listen in to what CDR. Vijay Kapil has to recall from the operation.
