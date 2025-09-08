/ Giorgio Armani dies at 91: Fashion world mourns a legend

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian designer who redefined elegance and brought minimalist sophistication to global fashion, has died at the age of 91. Armani's passing has sparked an outpouring of grief and admiration from fashion houses, celebrities, and global leaders. Known for dressing Hollywood royalty and political dignitaries alike, Armani was more than a designer: he was a global symbol of timeless style, and a pillar of “Made in Italy” excellence. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni praised him for bringing "luster to Italian fashion and inspiring the world.