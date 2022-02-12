As it happened IPL 2022 Auction Day 1: Avesh Khan's historic bid, Ishan Kishan bags Rs 15.25 crore

IPL 2022 Auction Photograph: IANS
Here are all the updates related to the Premier League 2022 mega auction.
Feb 12, 2022, 09:40 PM
That's a wrap for Day 1 of IPL 2022 mega auction.
Join us tomorrow to get latest updatres.
Feb 12, 2022, 09:40 PM
Final player of the day is Sandeep Lamichhane.
But he is unsold.
Feb 12, 2022, 09:23 PM
Fast bowler Avesh Khan is sold to Lucknow for Rs 10 crore.
He became the most expensive uncapped player ever.
Feb 12, 2022, 09:04 PM
Basil Thampi is sold to Mumbai for Rs 30 lakh.
Kartik Tyagi sold to SRH for Rs 4 crore.
Akash Deep is sold to RCB for Rs 20 lakh.
Feb 12, 2022, 08:51 PM
Prabhsimran Singh is sold to to Punjab Kings for Rs 60 lakh.
Feb 12, 2022, 08:26 PM
Rahul Tewatia is sold to Gujarat franchise for Rs 9 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 08:02 PM
Shivam Mavi is sold to KKR for Rs 7.25 Crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 07:53 PM
Massive bidding for Shahrukh Khan. He is sold to PBKS for Rs 9 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 07:33 PM
Next category is of uncapped all-rounders and from the list, Riyan Parag is sold to RR for Rs 3.8 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 07:27 PM
Rahul Tripathi sold to SRH for Rs 8.5 crore.
Congratulations to @SunRisers - Rahul Tripathi set to wear orange 🧡#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/djQd7kRfUf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022, 07:20 PM
Dewald Brevis is sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore.
Ashwin Hebbar is SOLD to DC for Rs 20 lakh.
Anmolpreet Singh is unsold.
Feb 12, 2022, 07:04 PM
Small break right now, the auction will resume in some time.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:43 PM
Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Rajasthan for Rs. 6.5 crore and Amit Mishra is unsold.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:36 PM
So much drama!
Rahul Chahar's name attracted multiple bids.
Finally, he is sold to PBKS for Rs 5.25 Crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:29 PM
Kuldeep yadav has been bought by Delhi Capitals.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:28 PM
UNSOLD - Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Zadran, Mustafizur Rahman, Adam Zampa.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:17 PM
Quite a bidding war for Shardul Thakur as he is sold to DC for Rs 10.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:06 PM
SRH buy back Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 4.2 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:03 PM
Mark Wood sold to Lucknow for Rs 7.5 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 06:02 PM
Josh Hazlewood sold to RCB for Rs 7.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 05:53 PM
Pacer Lockie Ferguson is sold is SOLD to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 05:47 PM
Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna is SOLD to RR for Rs 10 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 05:36 PM
Back in YELLOW!
After a bidding war between CSK and RR, Deepak Chahar is SOLD to CSK for Rs 14 crore.
Indian pacer Umesh Yadav is unsold.
Feb 12, 2022, 05:27 PM
T Natarajan is SOLD to SRH for Rs 4 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 05:04 PM
After a long bid, Nicholas Pooran is SOLD to SRH for Rs 10.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:57 PM
Wriddhiman Saha and Sam Billings are UNSOLD.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:56 PM
Dinesh Karthik is SOLD to RCB for Rs 5.5 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:56 PM
Jonny Bairstow is sold to Punjab for Rs 6.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:38 PM
Chennai Super Kings buy back India batter Ambati Rayudu for Rs 6.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:36 PM
So relieved to hear that my friend Hugh has recovered quickly and will continue taking the #IPLMegaAuction2022— Richard Madley (@iplauctioneer) February 12, 2022
Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades was collapsed while conducting the auction today.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:13 PM
Krunal Pandya sold for Rs 8.25 crore to Lucknow Super Giants.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:12 PM
Washington Sundar is SOLD to SRH for Rs 8.75 Crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 04:05 PM
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 03:57 PM
The auction has been resumed now. Stay connected with us to get all the updates.
Feb 12, 2022, 03:45 PM
IPL Statement:
"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon. The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today."
Feb 12, 2022, 03:39 PM
The biddings are so intense. Some memes would definitely lighten the mood!
Teacher: No IPL talks in the class! 😡— Super Royals (@RRSuperRoyals) February 12, 2022
Me and the boys in the back: #TATAIPLAuction pic.twitter.com/8fmZIIdQnT
Jos Buttler and Ravi Ashwin in the same IPL team. pic.twitter.com/xAbzz5VEGH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2022
IPL auction craze!!!! pic.twitter.com/EytbP11Hmq— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 12, 2022
Feb 12, 2022, 03:22 PM
RCB beat CSK and DC to rope in Faf du Plessis for a whopping Rs 70 million at IPL 2022 mega auction
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Faf du Plessis became the first player to join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12).
Click on the link to read the full report!
Feb 12, 2022, 03:20 PM
Iyer, who led the DC franchise to their maiden and only final in 2020 season, has been sold to the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for INR 122.5 million (Rs 12.25 crore).
Click on the link to read the full report!
Feb 12, 2022, 03:19 PM
IPL 2022 mega auction: David Warner goes back to DC, Trent Boult and R Ashwin shift base to RR
Rajasthan Royals -- the winners of the inaugural season -- came into the mega auction with INR 620 million and have roped in the likes of R Ashwin (INR 50 million) and Trent Boult (INR 80 million) whereas David Warner has rejoined his first-ever IPL franchise, i.e. Delhi Capitals (DC), for INR 62.5 million.
Click on the link to read the full report!
Feb 12, 2022, 03:17 PM
CSK stalwart Suresh Raina goes UNSOLD at IPL 2022 mega auction
Suresh Raina has gone unsold at the ongoing IPL 2022 mega auction. Raina, who is known as Mr. IPL, had a base price of INR 20 million (Rs 2 crore), however, failed to draw a single bid in the auction proceedings in Bengaluru.
Click on the link to read the full report!
Feb 12, 2022, 03:14 PM
KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants spend big on Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock at IPL 2022 mega auction
Debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) went bonkers on Day 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction on Saturday (February 12) as they broke the bank to secure the signings of the likes of Jason Holder, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda.
Click on the link to read the full report!
Feb 12, 2022, 03:12 PM
Read out report on auctioneer Hugh Edmeades' health!
Edmeades fell from the stage during the bidding war between the teams for Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:58 PM
There was a little haelth scare as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed during IPL auction. As per sources, he was taken to hospital and the auction was halted.
Now, reports have said that his health is fine.
The auction is expected to resume at 3:30pm IST.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:54 PM
A sweet goodbye from DC to Shreyas Iyer and a warm welcome to David Warner.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:49 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore buy back India all-rounder Harshal Patel for Rs 10.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:49 PM
Lucknow Super Giants buy West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder for Rs 8.75 crore, Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan goes unsold.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:48 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders buy back India batter Nitish Rana for Rs 8 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:48 PM
Former India batter Suresh Raina and Australian star Steve Smith go unsold at IPL auction.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:47 PM
Devdutt Padikkal sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:47 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders make winning bid of Rs 12.25 crore for India batter Shreyas Iyer.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:46 PM
Punjab Kings snap South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada for Rs 9.25 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:46 PM
Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:45 PM
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:44 PM
The first bid was for India opener Shikhar Dhawan.
He was sold to Punjab Kings for INR 8.25 crore.
Feb 12, 2022, 02:39 PM
IPL 2022 Auction
A mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2022 is underway in Bengaluru, India and during the two-day mega auction, a total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer.
Previously, IPL informed that amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.
A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
The world's richest cricket league is going to be bigger and better as there is an addition of two more teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.
All the teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Supergiant