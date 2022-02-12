As it happened IPL 2022 Auction Day 1: Avesh Khan's historic bid, Ishan Kishan bags Rs 15.25 crore

IPL 2022 Auction

A mega auction of the Indian Premier League 2022 is underway in Bengaluru, India and during the two-day mega auction, a total of 590 cricketers are set to go under the hammer.

Previously, IPL informed that amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and seven belong to Associate Nations.

A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.

The world's richest cricket league is going to be bigger and better as there is an addition of two more teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.

All the teams: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Supergiant