Live: US lowers flag at Kabul embassy; hundreds gather at airport amid international evacuation

Taliban enters Kabul, Ghani exits Afghanistan Photograph: AFP
As the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the capital, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday.
The Taliban swiftly took control of the presidential palace and declared victory even as the United States lowered its flag at the embassy in Kabul.
The US officials said its forces are trying to secure Kabul airport as its personnel leave the country after over 20 years in Afghanistan. Reports claim the United States has sent 6,000 troops to Kabul airport to fly out embassy personnel.
The United States including 65 nations other nations warned the Taliban of accountability for any abuses as the militant group entered the capital. The Taliban swept into the capital as it seized provincial capitals in the last one week as the US troop pullout gathered momentum.
President Biden had said last month that US troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31 as the Taliban seized several districts in the country and headed to Kabul after annexing Khandhar, Mazar-e-Sharif and other important towns during its march to the capital.
Aug 16, 2021, 09:12 AM
As US officials leave Afghanistan, former president Trump called Joe Biden to resign.
"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan," Trump said in a statement.
Taliban took control of Kabul on Sunday just days before the US troop pullout from Afghanistan.
"What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history," Trump said.
Biden had announced all US troops would be out of Afghanistan by August 31. However, ahead of the deadline the Taliban seized Kabul after surging through provincial capitals as they launched a massive offensive to retake key towns and districts in Afghanistan.
Aug 16, 2021, 08:32 AM
A US military helicopter is pictured flying above the US embassy in Kabul as officials leave the complex as Taliban take control of the capital.
European nations and the EU scrambled to evacuate their citizens and local staff from Kabul on Sunday, as NATO said it would keep the airport open.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance "was helping keep Kabul airport open to facilitate and coordinate evacuations" after consulting member countries.
European Council President Charles Michel tweeted that he was in close contact with Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief.
"Security of EU citizens, staff and their families is priority in short term," he added. "Equally clear that many lessons will need to be drawn."
Aug 16, 2021, 08:25 AM
Nepal seeks international aid to get its citizens out of Afghanistan
Nepal has officially written letters to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Japan and United Nations to help in the repatriation of Nepali nationals working in diplomatic missions and international organizations.
The development comes after the Taliban took control of the presidential palace soon after president Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikistan.
Taliban are set to declare Afghanistan as an Islamic Emirate soon, as per senior members of the militant group.
Aug 16, 2021, 08:03 AM
US State Department said Kabul's Hamid Karzai international airport has been secured by the US military as hundreds gathered for the final evacuation from the country as the Taliban took control of the capital on Sunday.
The US embassy staff in the Afghan capital been completely evacuated.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:47 AM
'Taliban have won': Rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday, saying he had done so to prevent a "flood of bloodshed", as the Taliban reached Kabul after an astonishing rout of government forces.
Ghani's departure from office was one of the key demands of the Taliban in months of peace talks with the government.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:32 AM
'War is over in Afghanistan', says Taliban as US is stunned by Ghani govt’s collapse
US President Joe Biden and other top officials were left stunned by the pace of the Taliban's nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan.
The planned withdrawal of US forces has now become a mission to ensure a safe evacuation.
Aug 16, 2021, 07:06 AM
#LIVE | Watch WION's in-depth coverage of Afghanistan as Taliban take control of Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani leaves the country#taliban #ashrafghani #kabul #Afganistan @sidhant @AnasMallick https://t.co/DONVv0U1L5— WION (@WIONews) August 16, 2021
Aug 16, 2021, 06:43 AM
The United States government on Monday lowered its flag at the Kabul embassy as diplomats and officials prepared to leave the country amid the Taliban advance into the capital.
The Pentagon and US State Department in a joint statement said: "We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights."
Aug 16, 2021, 06:29 AM
Aug 16, 2021, 06:27 AM
'Don't be afraid of us': Taliban take over Kabul as President Ghani leaves Afghan
Taliban have also claimed that they have no intention of "taking revenge" from the Afghan forces and the pro-government soldiers and officials should join hands with the Taliban for the 'betterment of the nation'.
Aug 16, 2021, 06:24 AM
Taliban to declare Afghanistan an Islamic Emirate as President Ghani exits country
After conquering Mazar-e-sharif and Jalalabad overnight, the Taliban turned towards Kabul and took control of the city by the end of the day. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, however, left the country in secret