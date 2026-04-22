/Mystery of 11 dead or missing scientists rages: Here's what NASA has said

Some federal officials brought the matter to light, claiming something doesn't sit right. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News’s Fox & Friends, "We’re very concerned about this. This is a national security concern. This would suggest that something sinister may be happening." Before him, Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett also flagged the disappearances as concerning. Retired General William Neil McCasland, 68, and NASA aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza, 60, are the two big names who have both gone missing. Three other scientists have been found dead in the last few months.