/Secret agent, who was about to blow the lid off UFO secrets, died 5 years ago. A whistleblower has now raised suspicion

A UFO researcher, David Wilcock, shot himself on April 20, days before the files were released. He was known for his views on UFOs and aliens, and the manner in which he died added fuel to the fire. The 53-year-old killed himself in front of the deputies outside his home in Colorado. They were responding to a 911 call about a person "experiencing a mental health crisis." There was no one else at the home or outside at the time. He had spoken about the missing scientists on his final YouTube broadcast. "Scientists are going missing now, and it is a little bit scary. They're going to investigate this. The president himself is saying they're going to look into this and see if anything's going on," he said.