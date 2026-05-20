/Secret agent, who was about to blow the lid off UFO secrets, died 5 years ago. A whistleblower has now raised suspicion

A UFO whistleblower says Kevin Childress, special agent at the Department of Energy, was going to reveal all about anomalous sightings in the US when he died suddenly in 2021. He made this revelation at a time when the FBI was investigating the case of missing and dead scientists.
The case of missing and dead scientists in the United States just got another twist. A man who was set to become a UFO whistleblower reportedly died "unexpectedly" in 2021 while relaxing at his home. Kevin Childress was a criminal investigator with the US Department of Energy (DOE) for 30 years. He was going to face the Congress and tell them all about the DOE's ties with secret programs involving UFOs, or officially known as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).
Kevin Childress was 56 and at his Georgia home when he passed away. His death was blamed on complications from COVID-19. However, UFO whistleblower Luis Elizondo has raised questions about his death and claimed that the last time he spoke to Childress, which wasn't long before his death, he was perfectly healthy. He said that Childress once told him, “Look, the Department of Energy has a significant role in the UAP business, and I'm pretty upset by what I have access to," Daily Mail reported.
Elizondo made the comments while speaking to Nancy Grace on Crime Stories. He added that now that he has raised suspicion over his death five years later, "the Department of Energy is trying to keep me quiet." Grace also said that "no public autopsy or detailed official cause of death was ever released." Elizondo brought his concerns to light a week after the first batch of UFO Files was released on May 8. "I was going to bring him there as a whistleblower and allow him to speak his piece," he said on May 15.
Talking about Childress, Elizondo said that he had an "investigative mind" and wished "to bring open conversations surrounding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP)". He was "determined to find answers to the unknowns of our universe for future generations." The US has been the hub of mysterious activity linked to flying saucers and UFOs, several of which have been reported over decades. However, the government has maintained that there is no proof of aliens visiting Earth.
The FBI has been tasked with investigating a string of suspicious disappearances and deaths of scientists linked to space and secret nuclear programs. The pattern emerged after Retired General William Neil McCasland went missing from his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home in February this year. He is believed to be involved in the US military's secret UFO programs and worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, where some believe the remains of extraterrestrial vehicles are kept. He was also privy to nuclear secrets, reports suggest.
A UFO researcher, David Wilcock, shot himself on April 20, days before the files were released. He was known for his views on UFOs and aliens, and the manner in which he died added fuel to the fire. The 53-year-old killed himself in front of the deputies outside his home in Colorado. They were responding to a 911 call about a person "experiencing a mental health crisis." There was no one else at the home or outside at the time. He had spoken about the missing scientists on his final YouTube broadcast. "Scientists are going missing now, and it is a little bit scary. They're going to investigate this. The president himself is saying they're going to look into this and see if anything's going on," he said.
Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland (Ret.) since February 27, 2026
Monica Jacinto Reza, Senior Aerospace Engineer at Aerojet Rocketdyne / JPL, missing June 22, 2025
Melissa Casias, Administrative professional at Los Alamos National Laboratory, missing since June 26, 2025
Anthony Chavez, Retired employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory, missing since May 8, 2025
Steven Garcia, Government contractor at Kansas City National Security Campus, missing since August 28, 2025.
Carl Grillmair, Caltech/NASA Astrophysicist (IPAC) murdered on February 16, 2026
Physicist Nuno Loureiro, known for his work on plasma physics, killed outside his Boston home on December 15, 2025
Jason Thomas, assistant director of chemical biology at Novartis; remains found on March 17
Frank Maiwald, Principal Researcher at NASA JPL, died on July 4, 2024 (cause unknown)
Michael David Hicks, veteran physicist at NASA JPL passed away on July 30, 2023 (cause unknown)
Amy Eskridge, Founder of the Institute for Exotic Science, reportedly died by suicide on June 11, 2022