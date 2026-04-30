/'If you see any report...': Scientist Amy Eskridge's chilling message days before she allegedly shot herself

Amy Eskridge, one of the scientists who died mysteriously, did not intend to kill herself. Yet, her death was ruled a suicide. She was the founder and CEO of the Institute for Exotic Science, a research organisation that focused on advanced propulsion, zero-point energy, and anti-gravity technologies. The 34-year-old died on June 11, 2022, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head being ruled as the official cause of death. Eerily, according to one of her friends, Eskridge told him she would never kill herself and warned not to believe any such reports. Franc Milburn told NewsNation that Eskridge messaged her, “If you see any report that I killed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I overdosed myself, I most definitely did not. If you see any report that I killed anyone else, I most definitely did not." Meanwhile, a former British intelligence officer also told the outlet that Amy feared for her life. Milburn also said the same thing that Amy claimed she was being physically and psychologically attacked. She even gave him pictures showing her discoloured hands.

Before her death, Eskridge claimed she and her research team were facing harassment and surveillance in connection with her work on electro-gravitational and anti-gravity technologies. Milburn believes someone could have targeted Eskridge as she was developing technology that could have affected conventional rocketry. “If you’re using, still, chemical rockets to go to the moon and you’ve got some young upstart scientist comes along and says, ‘Well, I’ve got a propulsion system that’s like much more efficient,’ then you’re going to lose a lot of money,” he said.

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Families of scientists rule out foul play

However, her father, who is a former NASA employee, maintains that her death is not suspicious despite the speculations. "Scientists die also, just like other people," he told NewsNation. Retired General William Neil McCasland, involved with nuclear and space work, also went missing in February. His wife has also dismissed all conspiracy theories that her husband was taken by someone. However, despite their beliefs, some congressmen have raised the matter with President Donald Trump, after which the FBI got involved with the investigations. Andrew Black, a former FBI official, says it is good that the agency is probing Eskridge's death. “The fact that her parents may feel that she did commit suicide doesn’t mean the other things she reported weren’t true,” Black told the outlet.

