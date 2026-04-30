/NASA nuclear engineer latest in list of missing or dead scientists, adding to troubling trend

Joshua had been working as an aerospace technologies electrical engineer at NASA since October 2019. According to Burlinson, his Tesla "drove two hours by itself on Missouri-style backroads" before it crashed, killing Joshua. He wrote in another post that his family reported him missing in the early morning. "His Tesla is at the airport for four hours, belongings inside. The Tesla then drives two hours into nowhere and crashes into a tree. Body unrecognizable," Burlinson wrote. His family suspects Joshua was abducted. Talking to the Louisiana news site KLFY, they said that the trip was sudden and he remained out of contact with them, something he never did. His phone and wallet were still inside the house.