/Case of missing scientists: Former FBI official warns Iran, Pakistan, China 'trying to steal technology'

Swecker thinks there could be a link among them, since they all left behind their basic belongings. "So Garcia, Chavez and Casias, in my opinion, ought to be lumped in", he said, adding that "any others that went missing" should also be put under the same umbrella. "That would fit more of a pattern than just killing somebody because of what they know," said Swecker. "They disappeared with all their personal belongings [left] behind. Some of them took their handguns with them, which means they're either in fear or they're going to go use it on themselves."