/Curious case of dead or missing scientists: What we know about William Neil McCasland's disappearance

More than 10 scientists linked to American nuclear and space projects have disappeared or died in the past few years. However, what brought them all to light is the vanishing of William Neil McCasland. The 68-year-old retired Air Force Major General is perhaps the most well-known name on the list. He went missing from his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on February 28. He was seen only once after he left in mysterious circumstances, taking only a handgun with him, while leaving behind his keys, glasses and phone.