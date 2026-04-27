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Curious case of dead or missing scientists: What we know about William Neil McCasland's disappearance

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Apr 27, 2026, 11:14 IST | Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 11:14 IST

Retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland has been missing for two months. His disappearance is being linked to his knowledge of nuclear and alien secrets. He is one of many scientists who have either gone missing or have died in the last few years. 

Mystery surrounds William Neil McCasland's disappearance
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(Photograph: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office)

Mystery surrounds William Neil McCasland's disappearance

More than 10 scientists linked to American nuclear and space projects have disappeared or died in the past few years. However, what brought them all to light is the vanishing of William Neil McCasland. The 68-year-old retired Air Force Major General is perhaps the most well-known name on the list. He went missing from his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on February 28. He was seen only once after he left in mysterious circumstances, taking only a handgun with him, while leaving behind his keys, glasses and phone.

Silver Alert was issued to search for McCasland
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(Photograph: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office)

Silver Alert was issued to search for McCasland

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office launched a search operation, issuing a Silver Alert because of his health issues. The FBI also joined the investigation and has since been assisting them. Officials say that a repairman said he talked to McCasland around 10 am on the same day. Nearly an hour later, his wife, Susan Wilkerson, left for a medical appointment. She returned an hour later to find McCasland gone. She checked with friends and family, but no one knew anything.

McCasland's disappearance gave birth to conspiracy theories
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(Photograph: Kirtland Air Force Base)

McCasland's disappearance gave birth to conspiracy theories

Investigators were intrigued to find his phone and glasses at home. He is said to have taken only his wallet and a revolver with him, and was wearing a light green, long-sleeved button-up outdoor shirt. The Silver Alert was issued mainly because McCasland had not been keeping well. His disappearance is what finally gave birth to the conspiracy theories surrounding him and other scientists who had either gone missing or died in the past few years.

McCasland is being linked to classified space weapons programs
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McCasland is being linked to classified space weapons programs

Journalist Ross Coulthart was one of the first ones to bring the matter to light on the “Reality Check” podcast. He said McCasland was working on classified space weapons programs.“The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head," Coulthart said.

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett calls his disappearance a 'national security issue'
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(Photograph: AFP)

Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett calls his disappearance a 'national security issue'

The second person to term his disappearance "a major national security issue" was Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett. He went on to talk about other scientists who had gone missing, all of whom were linked to important secret national programmes. Burchett claimed he was privy to America's nuclear secrets and also worked with recovered UFO technology. He also confirmed that NASA aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza, who is also missing, was working with McCasland on special metals used to power missiles and rocket technology.

McCasland was reportedly working with NASA aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza on "Mondaloy"
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McCasland was reportedly working with NASA aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza on "Mondaloy"

His disappearance is being linked to his knowledge of classified information linked to nuclear weapons and extraterrestrial technology. He worked at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, a place many believe is where alien spacecraft debris is stored. McCasland also reportedly worked on space tech, specifically "Mondaloy," a high-performance, futuristic superalloy metal made for rocket engines. He is also believed to be privy to nuclear secrets.

Donald Trump ordered an investigation into the deaths and disappearances of scientists
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(Photograph: AFP)

Donald Trump ordered an investigation into the deaths and disappearances of scientists

McCasland's wife has refuted the conspiracy theories surrounding his husband's disappearance. No evidence of foul play has been found, and she says his leaving home is likely linked to his "medical issues" and potential intellectual deterioration. However, President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead to an official investigation by the FBI after he was told that over the past few years, several scientists working on significant technology had either died or gone missing.

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