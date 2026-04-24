/UFO researcher David Wilcock kills himself as his chilling words about missing and dead scientists haunt his followers

His sudden passing is not sitting right with his followers and others who followed his work. Even though officials have confirmed that he shot himself, his death, which has happened amid scrutiny over 11 dead and missing scientists, has sent alarm bells ringing. Just hours before he shot himself, he said during a livestream on YouTube, that he was against people taking their own lives. "You don't get to resurrect. If you lay down your life, you're done. So, please don't do that. Please don't be stupid. It's something you never want to have to go through. And uh again, you know, natural is the only way to go," he said.