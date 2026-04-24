/UFO researcher David Wilcock kills himself as his chilling words about missing and dead scientists haunt his followers

David Wilcock, known for his views on UFOs and aliens, and who was a New York Times bestselling author and filmmaker, killed himself on April 20. His name is the latest in a list of people linked to space or defence who have gone missing or are dead.
The death of a prominent UFO researcher has given birth to fresh conspiracy theories, especially at a time when at least 11 other scientists have either died or gone missing in the country. David Wilcock shot himself outside his home in Boulder County, Colorado, on April 20. A 911 call about a man was made around 10:44 am local time, who was reportedly "experiencing a mental health crisis." The 53-year-old killed himself in front of the deputies. Authorities said that he was alone at the time, and no one else was anywhere near the house.
Wilcock was one of many people urging the government to release all the files linked to UFOs and extraterrestrials. He also claimed there was a link between UFOs and Christianity. He promoted the theory that ancient civilisations were influenced by aliens and that they were in possession of advanced technology that got lost over the centuries. Wilcock was a prominent figure in the New Age and "Disclosure" communities. He was a New York Times bestselling author, filmmaker, and frequent guest on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens. His books explored the intersection of quantum physics, consciousness, and extraterrestrial intervention.
His sudden passing is not sitting right with his followers and others who followed his work. Even though officials have confirmed that he shot himself, his death, which has happened amid scrutiny over 11 dead and missing scientists, has sent alarm bells ringing. Just hours before he shot himself, he said during a livestream on YouTube, that he was against people taking their own lives. "You don't get to resurrect. If you lay down your life, you're done. So, please don't do that. Please don't be stupid. It's something you never want to have to go through. And uh again, you know, natural is the only way to go," he said.
Internet sleuths have dug up his old post from 2022, in which he said, "I plan on LIVING. Not suicidal at all. Just concerned about what happens when you prove God is real." This has led to concerns among his supporters and even lawmakers about something else that could be going on behind the scenes. His death becomes especially concerning since several scientists linked to space science and defence have either died or gone missing in the past few years.
Reacting to Wilcock's death, Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett said, "Not cool". Burchett had earlier flagged Retired General William Neil McCasland's disappearance as "a major national security issue". McCasland is believed to have ties with secret UFO programs at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and also knew about nuclear secrets. Talking to the Daily Mail, Burchett said there's no chance that this is just all coincidental. "It's just too much going on. We need to start paying attention [to] it. I don't have a lot of faith in the intelligence community," the congressman said. Burchett is one of several officials who are sure that the US government is hiding secrets about extraterrestrial life.
Burchett claims that McCasland was the key figure in the US military's secret UFO programs. McCasland went missing from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 27. He did not take his phone and was last seen near Quail Run Court NE in Albuquerque. The congressman says he knew about the recovered UFO spacecraft from the 1947 Roswell UFO crash that is allegedly at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Earlier, journalist Ross Coulthart said McCasland was working on a classified space weapons program.
Wilcock also raised the matter on his final YouTube broadcast. "Every day that I have on Earth is a gift and a blessing. And I'm very grateful for that because, frankly, people are disappearing. Scientists are going missing now," he said. The author said it is a "little bit scary" and "they're going to investigate this. The president himself is saying they're going to look into this and see if anything's going on."
The missing American scientists are - Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland (Ret.) since February 27, 2026; Monica Jacinto Reza, Senior Aerospace Engineer at Aerojet Rocketdyne / JPL, missing June 22, 2025, Melissa Casias, Administrative professional at Los Alamos National Laboratory, missing since June 26, 2025, Anthony Chavez, Retired employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory, missing since May 8, 2025, and Steven Garcia, Government contractor at Kansas City National Security Campus, missing since August 28, 2025.
Those dead include Carl Grillmair, Caltech/NASA Astrophysicist (IPAC) who was murdered on February 16, 2026; physicist Nuno Loureiro, who was working on plasma physics and was killed outside his Boston home on December 15, 2025; Jason Thomas, assistant director of chemical biology at Novartis, whose remains were found on March 17; Frank Maiwald, Principal Researcher at NASA JPL, who died on July 4, 2024 (cause unknown); Michael David Hicks, veteran physicist at NASA JPL who passed away on July 30, 2023 (cause unknown), and Amy Eskridge, Founder of the Institute for Exotic Science, who reportedly died by suicide on June 11, 2022.