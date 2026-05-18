/Next set of UFO Files: Pastors say 'translucent beings' and alien abductions part of new tranche

The next set of UFO Files is expected to reveal pictures of translucent entities with long arms and legs, according to two pastors who claim to have seen the photos. They say it would be linked to biblical warnings of a Great Deception.
The next set of UFO Files that will be released by the Pentagon will carry major revelations that align with a dark biblical prophecy, pastors who claim that they were part of secret meetings have said. In the first set, 162 files mentioning encounters with strange figures and anomalies in the skies were released. Pastor Joseph Zupetz and evangelist Tony Merkel told Daily Mail that intelligence insiders and former military personnel gathered them in Tennessee in February, and proposed the idea that the mysterious objects seen over the decades could be “interdimensional beings”. Zupetz revealed that they were shown images "of entities that were translucent, standing in a wooded environment, with long arms and legs".
Meanwhile, Zupetz added that several Christians increasingly believe that these beings were "interdimensional evil spirits, fallen angels or demons." Both men claim that the next release of UFO files will be linked to Biblical warnings of the end times, and talk about these beings who are not angelic in nature, but demonic. "The great lie in this is that these interdimensional entities - the actual UFOs and every kind of supposed alien - are not benevolent," Zupetz said.
Talking about the meeting and the organisers, the pastors said these people were not linked to the government. "They were former military personnel now working within groups that investigate non-human intelligence issues involving UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) and reverse-engineered craft," he said. The pastors were hosted at an Airbnb in Tennessee, where multiple meetings were held in which they were told that officials would try to discredit the teachings of Christianity as part of the Great Deception in the future release of UFO Files.
These people told them that the next tranche of files will carry incidents of people being taken aboard UFO-like craft and the mysterious lights which are actually "fallen angels". Congressman Tim Burchett has said that the next set of UFO files will blow everyone's minds, saying, "holy crap is coming." The next set of the UFO Files is expected to be rolled out sometime in June.
The first set of UFO Files was released on May 8. It included over 160 files—including 82 documents from the Department of War, 56 from the FBI, 12 from NASA, and 8 from the State Department, along with 28 videos and 14 images. They carried details of a glowing saucer in 1952, and a 1955 report of strange objects in the former Soviet Union, as seen by American lawmakers. Records of visual anomalies observed during the NASA Apollo missions were also part of the tranche.