/Next set of UFO Files: Pastors say 'translucent beings' and alien abductions part of new tranche

The next set of UFO Files that will be released by the Pentagon will carry major revelations that align with a dark biblical prophecy, pastors who claim that they were part of secret meetings have said. In the first set, 162 files mentioning encounters with strange figures and anomalies in the skies were released. Pastor Joseph Zupetz and evangelist Tony Merkel told Daily Mail that intelligence insiders and former military personnel gathered them in Tennessee in February, and proposed the idea that the mysterious objects seen over the decades could be “interdimensional beings”. Zupetz revealed that they were shown images "of entities that were translucent, standing in a wooded environment, with long arms and legs".