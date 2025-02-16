ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.
India, meanwhile, will play all its three league matches in Dubai, UAE. This is as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and PCB.
India start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at 2:30 pm India time before taking on arch-rival Pakistan on February 23 (2:30 pm India time). India play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2 (2:30 pm India time).
The first semi-final will also be played in Dubai irrespective of India making it or not. The second semi-final, however, will be played in Lahore, Pakistan.
The final, on March 9, will be played in Lahore if India fails to qualify and in Dubai if the opposite happens. The hybrid model came in place due to political tensions between India and Pakistan because of which BCCI declined to send the team to Pakistan.
A total of eight teams, i.e. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, New Zealand, Australia and South Africa are divided in two groups for the tournament.
Check 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Live News and Latest Updates Today | Feb 16 below:
-
Feb 16, 2025 08:56 IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest News and Updates Today | Feb 16
Where to watch matches live in your country - Check Inside
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is less than two weeks away and most of the teams have shifted their focus on the 50-over format to prepare for the tournament. India and England are playing an ODI series in India while Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will be taking part in a tri-nation series from February 8 in Pakistan.
-
Feb 16, 2025 08:55 IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest News and Updates Today | Feb 16
ICC announces hike of $3,600,000 in Champions Trophy prize money
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a hike for more than 50 percent in prize money for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The eight-team tournament, happening for the first time since 2017, is set to begin from Feb 19 in Pakistan. India, meanwhile play all its matches in Dubai.
-
Feb 16, 2025 08:55 IST
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Latest News and Updates Today | Feb 16
List of players doubtful or ruled-out of tournament
The ICC Champions Trophy is set to begin in eight days and the teams are expected to submit their final squad on Tuesday (Feb 11). Leading to the tournament, some of the marquee players have become unavailable or are doubtful due to injuries. The injuries could add to the woes of the teams for the tournament which is already being played with cut-throat competition and under comparatively harsh conditions of the sub-continent.