Top 10 world news: Mehul Choksi update, NASA's latest find, and more

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo Kinshasa has witnessed a large number of COVID-19 cases in the past month. While the world fights coronavirus pandemic, ahead of the Tiananmen Square anniversary, authorities in Hong Kong will reportedly deploy at least 7,000 security officials across the city. Meanwhile, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia off Maluku islands on Thursday. In the digital world, Tesla's Elon Musk's one tweet about the 'Baby Shark' dance video resulted in an increase in the shares of Samsung Publishing, who owns the company that made it, by nearly six per cent; read an explanation by WION.

Will make all efforts to bring Mehul Choksi back: India

Mehul Choksi's movement from Antigua to Dominica has come under the spotlight as lawyers claim he was abducted while local authorities in Antigua say he went on his own accord.

Hong Kong officials ramp up security ahead of Tiananmen Square anniversary

Last year's vigil was disrupted due to the pandemic but several still came out to hold the rally to remember those who took part in the protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Maluku islands; no tsunami warning

Indonesia's meteorology agency also reported the earthquake in Indonesia's Ambon city in Maluku islands early in the morning.

'Clear deterioration' in virus cases in DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, warns WHO

The WHO said Kinshasa had recorded an "exponential rise" in coronavirus cases. President Felix Tshisekedi warned citizens to be alert to the fast-changing situation.

Is Tesla’s Elon Musk a master manipulator of markets?

Recently, the SpaceX founder has started tweeting about cryptocurrencies, especially since Tesla invested in the same.

NASA posts photo of serpent-shaped cloud that forms stars

One of the latest images posted by NASA has again drawn everyone's attention to these stellar factories.

South Africa seeks Interpol's assistance for Gupta's arrest

The National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa is seeking Interpol assistance with Gupta's arrest.

'View once', multiple device connection, and more: Here are WhatsApp's new features

Just like Snapchat, WhatsApp is also coming up with a 'view once' feature. Very soon, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed.

Tokyo 2020: PM Narendra Modi directs officials to vaccinate athletes 'on top priority'

The Indian Prime Minister also said that he will talk to the contingent travelling to the Olympics in July to encourage them and wish them luck for the Summer Games.

Elon Musk's Tesla begins hiring in India: Reports

Internationally-renowned Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, has begun recruiting for leadership roles in India.