Top 10 world news: Biden signs first significant US gun control law in decades, and more

US President Joe Biden on Saturday (June 25) signed the country's first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades. In other news, the shooting near a gay bar in Oslo, Norway is being treated as “an act of Islamist terrorism”, the country’s domestic intelligence service PST said in their statement.

Biden signs first significant US gun control law in decades

Millions of dollars have also been set aside in the new legislation to combat gun trafficking and crack down on "straw purchasers" who buy weapons for people who aren't allowed to own them.

India's abortion laws far clearer and better than US

The Roe v Wade ruling on Friday has shed light on abortion laws in other nations, notably India, where abortion has been permitted under certain conditions for the past 50 years.

Oslo shooting being treated as 'act of Islamist terrorism', says authorities

PST's chief Roger Berg also said in a press conference that the suspect had " a long history of violence and threats" and he was being monitored by the authorities "since 2015 in connection with concerns about his radicalisation".

Iran-US nuclear talks to resume soon, says EU’s foreign policy chief

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a joint news conference with the EU's foreign policy chief in Tehran that Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon.

Contraception, LGBTQ rights: US Supreme Court hints at next possible targets

According to the ruling, justice Clarence Thomas suggested that in the future, the Supreme Court can be looking into issues like contraception access, marriage equality and even LGBTQ rights.

Sharon Stone 'lost 9 kids' due to miscarriages, pens powerful note after abortion rights ruling

She revealed that she has suffered nine miscarriages till date and that it isn't easy for any woman to go through the harrowing experience

WATCH: Kohli confronts fan for making fun of young Nagarkoti during India's warm-up match

In a video which has now gone viral on social media, Kohli can be seen confronting the fan for troubling Nagarkoti on Day 2 of the warm-up match.

Ditch tea, drink lassi: Pakistan education body wants to promote local drinks

In order to cut down the consumption of tea in the country, Higher Education Commission (HEC) in Pakistan has now asked vice-chancellors to promote the consumption of local drinks such as 'lassi' and 'sattu'.

Following overturning of Roe v Wade, Google offers 'relocation' to employees

With the United States Supreme Court rolling back Roe v Wade in its recent Dobbs v. Jackson decision, many companies like Disney and Meta in the US have stepped forward seeking to help their female employees.

Sri Lanka limits forex possession by citizens to support diminishing reserves

Sri Lanka is facing their worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948 and the government has been trying to implement a number of measures to improve the situation.