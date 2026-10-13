Trump criticises Yemen’s Houthis

US President Donald Trump condemned Yemen’s Houthi rebels for “misbehaving very badly,” following a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabian airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. In response to the repeated strikes, which have killed at least 18 people, Saudi Arabia extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid Airport through Saturday.

Houthi attacks kill 5 across Yemen’s Taiz

The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms reported documenting 43 violations committed by Houthi forces in Taiz governorate within 24 hours, resulting in five civilian deaths and 17 injuries. According to the report, carried by the state-run Saba news agency, those killed included a five-year-old girl, Ahlam Abdulsalam, who died when her family’s home in the al-Misrakh district was struck by shelling.