Trump criticises Yemen’s Houthis
US President Donald Trump condemned Yemen’s Houthi rebels for “misbehaving very badly,” following a series of attacks targeting Saudi Arabian airports, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. In response to the repeated strikes, which have killed at least 18 people, Saudi Arabia extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid Airport through Saturday.
Houthi attacks kill 5 across Yemen’s Taiz
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms reported documenting 43 violations committed by Houthi forces in Taiz governorate within 24 hours, resulting in five civilian deaths and 17 injuries. According to the report, carried by the state-run Saba news agency, those killed included a five-year-old girl, Ahlam Abdulsalam, who died when her family’s home in the al-Misrakh district was struck by shelling.
The rights group said Houthi forces launched more than 180 projectiles, including mortar and artillery shells, Katyusha rockets and tank rounds, at residential areas across the governorate, in addition to drone strikes. The attacks reportedly damaged seven homes, 12 private vehicles, al-Safwa Hospital, and al-Saeed Mosque in Taiz city.
Air France has confirmed that it is complying with new Israeli restrictions limiting who can fly to and over Israel based on their nationality, a controversial policy that some experts say could expose the airline to discrimination lawsuits. The new Israeli restrictions list 31 Muslim-majority countries, including Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Niger, whose nationals are no longer allowed to fly into Israel’s airspace.
TMC has begun a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata on Tuesday (October 13).
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani says “efforts must be doubled to secure navigation in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz and to protect energy facilities and civilian infrastructure”.
A Delta Air Lines aircraft that landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was given the all-clear after security checks following an anonymous report alleging that a “suspicious” device was on board, The Times of Israel reported.
The aircraft was cleared after undergoing the security procedures.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has called for urgent de-escalation in the Middle East, warning that civilians are paying an unacceptable price amid the ongoing fighting.
"A further intensification of hostilities would be disastrous for tens of millions of people. Urgent efforts must be made to de-escalate and protect civilians from further harm," ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement on Tuesday.
At least eight people were injured, one of them critically, after a man stabbed multiple people at a shopping mall in Incheon, South Korea, on Tuesday, police and fire officials said.
A high-level delegation of women Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, submitting a memorandum seeking strict action against Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment.
The delegation, comprising Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Malvika Devi, alongside Rajya Sabha MPs S. Phangnon Konyak and Geeta Shakya, and senior BJP leader Rekha Sharma, demanded constitutional intervention to ensure accountability and the safety of female students in higher education institutions.
Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to remove anti-LGBTQ provisions in a 2021 "child protection" law adopted under nationalist ex-leader Viktor Orban.
Parliament passed a bill with 139 votes in favour and 51 votes against, marking the first significant reversal of Orban's curbs targeting the LGBTQ community since pro-EU Prime Minister Peter Magyar took power in May.
Two ships were struck off the Bulgarian coast on Tuesday, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said, adding that he would summon the Russian ambassador over the latest such incident in the Black Sea.
Radev wrote on social media that a Ukrainian-owned cargo ship was "hit by three aerial drones", and shortly afterwards another ship was hit and sank.
"We lack solid, clear evidence to level accusations against any specific party; however... logic suggests the outcome works to the advantage of the Russian Federation," he wrote.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reaffirmed India's 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism and stressed that mutual trust and cooperation among member countries are crucial to strengthening the security of the BIMSTEC region, calling for a collective resolve to prevent terrorist activities across national borders.
Addressing the first BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, Shah emphasised that the security mechanisms of member countries must complement and strengthen one another to effectively counter terrorism and other transnational threats.
"India has always adopted a 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism. The trust in our cooperation is strengthened by the sense that the security mechanism of every member country becomes helpful in the security of other member countries. Our mutual resolution should be to ensure that there is no scope or space for harbouring, recruiting, training, procuring resources, or carrying out activities against neighbouring nations in any part of the region," Shah said.
Pope Leo XIV was due to be admitted to hospital in Rome on Tuesday for surgery to remove a nodule on his lung, an operation experts say is generally low-risk.
The 71-year-old will head to the Gemelli hospital in the late morning, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told AFP. The surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule, or small growth of tissue in the lung, will mark the pope's first hospitalisation since he became head of the Catholic Church on May 8, 2025.
The Supreme Court has confirmed that it will take up all petitions linked to Delhi protests on Thursday, October 15, ANI news agency reported.
The Supreme Court also agreed to the Centre’s request to grant an extension till Thursday to file its response on the two pleas. One has sought contempt action against authorities for alleged violation of SC’s October 8 order directing the lifting of ‘a complete ban’ in Delhi metros, railway services and other restrictions amid protests. The other was filed against alleged detentions made by the police, according to ANI.
The Supreme Court sought the personal presence of a senior Delhi Police officer to explain the alleged assault on women journalists during the recent protests in Delhi.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made the observation after Senior Advocate Indira Jaising mentioned a petition filed by the Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI), seeking safeguards for journalists covering protests, particularly women journalists.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday (Oct 13) vowed that his nation would do everything within its power to prevent the planned livestream of the execution of Nidal Hasan, a US prisoner, from being viewed in the country. Calling the planned livestream "completely abhorrent", Albanese said that he had a "social responsibility" to stop it from being shown. READ MORE
Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy and Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong is on a India visit from October 13 to 15 to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, with engagements planned in the national capital and Chennai to deepen ties with Indian government officials, businesses and institutions. According to a release by Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, Gan will be in New Delhi on October 13 and 14, where he will meet senior government officials and business leaders. He will subsequently travel to Chennai on October 15 to engage with business leaders from the city and Singapore companies operating in India, with Tamil Nadu being an important economic partner for Singapore.
The All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) on Tuesday held a protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protest comes amid opposition parties' criticism of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for accountability over the exercise. On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched along Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court. Subsequently, 11 opposition leaders filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.
The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking the framing and implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate protests, ANI news agency reported.
This came after a traders' body claimed protests in recent times had caused losses of around ₹2,000 crore, accordigng to the report. Senior advocate Sacchin Puri mentioned the matter before the bench headed by the Chief Justice, seeking an urgent hearing. He said two petitions, one filed by an advocate and another by a traders’ body, seek measures to regulate protests and prevent disruption to business activities and the functioning of courts.
After CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke asked if hoisting the Tricolour was “violation of the law.”
“Has hoisting the national flag become a violation of the law? Our team, led by Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das and Ajinkya Shinde, went to Jantar Mantar this morning and waved the Tricolour there. Since when has waving the Tricolour become a violation of the law?” PTI news agency cited Dipke as saying.
“Strictest possible action should be taken against this, because how can you arrest someone for waving the national flag? What kind of country is this? What kind of rule is this? Since when has waving the Tricolour in our own country, India, become a violation of the law?” Dipke asked.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday assured petitioners, who have filed pleas raising issues related to protests in Delhi, that all their matters would be listed for hearing, PTI news agency reported.
“We will list all these matters. Make sure that the defects are cured,” CJI Surya Kant told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who mentioned the matter.
A Melbourne imam whose Islamic community centre was mentioned by prosecutors in the United Arab Emirates in connection with a co-pilot accused of attacking a Flydubai aircraft captain has denied knowing the man, insisting he has ‘consistently preached peace’. The imam, a Lebanese man known as Abu Hamza and identified by local media as Samir Mohtadi, said he had ‘never met’ the Omani co-pilot, who is currently in custody in the UAE. READ MORE
A robot sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Germany and ended up in police custody. The incident happened in Cologne around midnight on October 10. The humanoid robot, which stands about 4 feet tall, approached the girl from behind and touched her bottom and made thrusting motions toward her. The assault was live-streamed by two boys who were remotely controlling the robot, the police said. A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old are being investigated. READ MORE
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Panama at a depth of 10 km early Tuesday, according to India's National Centre for Seismology. The tremor comes days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake damaged homes, roads and public buildings, prompting Panama to declare a state of emergency. READ MORE
A 20-year-old law student who was granted bail in the fatal Sastri Nagar Mercedes crash case in August has been arrested again in Bhubaneswar, this time for allegedly trying to run over three roadside eatery workers following a scuffle. Police identified the accused as Soumya Ranjan Rath. The latest incident took place near a dhaba (roadside eatery) in Kesura, where Rath allegedly attempted to hit the workers with his car. Investigators are probing what led to the confrontation. READ MORE
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Oct 13, local time) has dismissed claims that China and Russia are helping Iran, while slamming the lefts of his country. In a Truth Social post, Trump said that he believes that Russia and China has a lot to lose if they help Iran, adding that even if they are doing so it is at a “very low-level.” He also said that Washington would quickly know if they were providing support to Tehran. In his post, Trump primarily slammed those whom he called “radical left morons and lunatics.” READ MORE
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of violating a proposed energy ceasefire within hours of US President Donald Trump announcing that Moscow and Kyiv had agreed to halt attacks on energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Russian strikes hit six Ukrainian energy facilities, including gas production sites and power infrastructure. The attacks left 33 people injured, he said, as Ukraine questioned whether Moscow intended to honour the arrangement. READ MORE
An individual has died, and several others were injured in an incident on a rollercoaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, an amusement park in the US state of Georgia. The incident occurred nearly 15 miles (24km) from Atlanta, and the Cobb County Police Department is investigating the mishap. READ MORE
US President Donald Trump targeted Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar and Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed at an Ohio rally, calling Omar a “disaster” and El-Sayed a “jihadist”. His remarks triggered chants of “deport” as Omar accused Trump of political intimidation. READ MORE
A petition filed by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and 10 other INDIA bloc leaders challenging alleged electoral irregularities and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will not be heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday (Oct 13) after the registry flagged 14 defects in the filing. The defects include a ₹220 shortfall in court fees, an illegible photocopy of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's identity card and missing vakalatnamas for nine petitioners. The petitioners' legal team has requested that the matter be listed on Wednesday (Oct 14) after the objections are addressed. READ MORE
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das and its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday (Oct 13) after they and several other leaders of their party jumped and entered Jantar Mantar's locked gates and claimed that it has been breached. This came in response of Delhi Police's notice stating that the site has lost its designated protest venue status.
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The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms reported documenting 43 violations committed by Houthi forces in Taiz governorate within 24 hours, resulting in five civilian deaths and 17 injuries.
Russian drone strikes hit Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv in several waves on Monday (October 12) evening, sparking fires and injuring residents as emergency crews worked through the night to rescue people trapped inside.